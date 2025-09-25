Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Issues Earnings Results

Comptoir Group (LON:COM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Comptoir Group had a negative return on equity of 110.71% and a negative net margin of 7.85%.
Comptoir Group Price Performance
Shares of COM stock opened at GBX 5.50 on Thursday. Comptoir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.64 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.59.
Comptoir Group Company Profile
