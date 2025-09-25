Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Issues Earnings Results

Comptoir Group (LON:COM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Comptoir Group had a negative return on equity of 110.71% and a negative net margin of 7.85%.

Shares of COM stock opened at GBX 5.50 on Thursday. Comptoir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.64 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.59.

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

