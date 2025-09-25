Comparing Stantec (NYSE:STN) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stantec and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec 0 0 7 0 3.00 CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Stantec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Stantec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Stantec has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stantec and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec 5.62% 19.03% 8.04% CBIZ 4.51% 14.73% 6.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stantec and CBIZ”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec $7.78 billion 1.57 $263.82 million $2.74 39.11 CBIZ $1.81 billion 1.55 $41.04 million $1.74 29.86

Stantec has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stantec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stantec beats CBIZ on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc. provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions. The company also provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. In addition, it offers planning and design services to clients in residential, logistics, retail, infrastructure, energy, higher education, and urban regeneration sectors; architectural and interior design, and planning services in the science and technology, commercial workplace, higher education, residential, and hospitality markets. Further, the company provides transportation advisory, transport engineering, and technical design; project delivery consultancy services for mining, resources, and industrial infrastructure projects; paleontological and archaeological services for the rail, transportation, water, and power and energy sectors; and environmental and cultural resource compliance services. Additionally, it offers consulting services in sustainable building design, energy infrastructure upgrades, sustainable district heating network, and e-mobility; and planning, design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

