Comparing Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) & Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) and Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schneider Electric and Kone Oyj”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric $41.29 billion 3.80 $4.62 billion N/A N/A Kone Oyj $12.01 billion 2.50 $1.03 billion $1.03 32.18

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Schneider Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Kone Oyj.

0.8% of Schneider Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider Electric and Kone Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric N/A N/A N/A Kone Oyj 8.69% 39.38% 11.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Schneider Electric and Kone Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric 0 4 2 3 2.89 Kone Oyj 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dividends

Schneider Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kone Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kone Oyj pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Schneider Electric has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kone Oyj has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schneider Electric beats Kone Oyj on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches. It also provides access control, controllers, expansion modules, servers and HMIs, fire and security products, sensors, valves and valve actuators, and variable speed and frequency drives; energy management and software solutions; feeder automation, grid automation, and SCADA software products; and medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, substation automation products, and switchgear components. In addition, the company offers critical power and cooling services, data center cooling and software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring, surge protection and power conditioning, and uninterruptible power supply products; and home automation and security, installation materials and systems, light switches, and electrical sockets. Further, the company provides human machine interface, industrial automation software and communication, interface relays, measurement and control relays, measurement and instrumentation products, motion controls and robotics, signaling units, solar and energy storage, power supplies, power protection and transformers, process control and safety, RFID systems, and other industrial automation and control products, as well as PLC, PAC, and dedicated controllers. Schneider Electric S.E.was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Kone Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

