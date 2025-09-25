CLSA Upgrades Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to Strong-Buy

CLSA upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Macquarie lowered Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.26.

Li Auto stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 2,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

