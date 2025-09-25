Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311,513 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,272,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,459,000 after acquiring an additional 290,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Suncor Energy stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.