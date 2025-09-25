Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 170 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Target were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management boosted its holdings in Target by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 172,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.