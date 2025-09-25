Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $36.10.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on B. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

