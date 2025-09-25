Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.90. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $425.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

