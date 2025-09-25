Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stake Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

