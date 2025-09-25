CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 1,527 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $149.23 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $230.02. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -112.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.07.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

