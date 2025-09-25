CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 604.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

