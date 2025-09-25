CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $339,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,247 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1%

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

