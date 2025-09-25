CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,498 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $49.96 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Profile



Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

