CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires Shares of 650 Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.7%

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $586.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $577.61 and a 200-day moving average of $523.70. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $600.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

