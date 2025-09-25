Charter Capital Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 2,221 Visa Inc. $V

Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of Charter Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $338.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.27. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.23 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

