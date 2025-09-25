Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 1909695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 63.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.