Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000. Fidelity High Dividend ETF comprises 1.7% of Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

