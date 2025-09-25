Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cencora were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,460. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $308.33 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

