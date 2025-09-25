Castleview Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VBIL opened at $75.57 on Thursday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $75.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

