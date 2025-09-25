Castleview Partners LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA

Castleview Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

