Castleview Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,329.01. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

