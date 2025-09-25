Castleview Partners LLC Has $655,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,170.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,399,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,993,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $415,990.50. This trade represents a 87.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $75.32 and a one year high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

