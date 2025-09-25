Castleview Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $932.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a PE ratio of 117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $924.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

