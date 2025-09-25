Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after acquiring an additional 816,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,045,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after buying an additional 542,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 175,372 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,514.64. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. This represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $547.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $363.00 and a one year high of $571.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $521.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.10.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

