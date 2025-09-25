Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 335,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Carnival by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

CCL opened at $30.44 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

