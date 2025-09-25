Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $23.74 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSL. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.17.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $332.24 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.86 and its 200-day moving average is $373.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 41.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

