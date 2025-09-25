Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW) Head to Head Survey

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) and Quantum Solar Power (OTCMKTS:QSPW – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and Quantum Solar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar -0.12% -4.97% -1.40% Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and Quantum Solar Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $5.99 billion 0.14 $36.05 million ($0.60) -21.58 Quantum Solar Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Solar Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canadian Solar and Quantum Solar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 2 4 3 0 2.11 Quantum Solar Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus target price of $11.64, suggesting a potential downside of 10.09%. Given Quantum Solar Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum Solar Power is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Quantum Solar Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products. It offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions; solar system kits, such as inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; power electronic products; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operates battery energy storage projects. The Recurrent Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar power and battery storage projects; and operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. It has a fleet of solar and battery energy storage plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,005 MWp and 600 MWh. It serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies, as well as utility companies or grid operators, public utilities, licensed suppliers, corporate offtakers, and commercial, industrial or government end users. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

About Quantum Solar Power

Quantum Solar Power Corp., a development stage company, develops and commercializes solar power technology in Canada. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of solar power generation devices utilizing its Next Generation Device technology for photovoltaic devices that do not use silicon or other rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Quantum Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Solar Power Corp. in June 2008. Quantum Solar Power Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

