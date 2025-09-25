Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.99 and last traded at $72.87, with a volume of 15323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69.

Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions are set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, August 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 9th.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.11%.The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 1,235.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 172,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

