BostonPremier Wealth LLC Sells 256 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

BostonPremier Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $209.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average is $187.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $214.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

