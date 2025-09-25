BostonPremier Wealth LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK

BostonPremier Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,829 shares during the period. BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $938.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.