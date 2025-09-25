BNC Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 90,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 41,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $247.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $256.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.18.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

