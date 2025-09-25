Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 1.1% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,212,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 354,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 915.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $113.06 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $114.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30.
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
