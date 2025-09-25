Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 1.1% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,212,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 354,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 915.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $113.06 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $114.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.