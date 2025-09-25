BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,167 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $BAUG

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of BAUG opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

