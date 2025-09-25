BCS Wealth Management Acquires 833 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.04 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.