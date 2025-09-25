Baxter International Inc. $BAX Position Boosted by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in Baxter International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 95,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 51,458,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,631 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 30.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 623,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 147,155 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 248.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 352.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.4%

BAX stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Baxter International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.67%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

