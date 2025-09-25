Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 300 ($4.03), with a volume of 9708142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.25).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 350.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 339.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 339.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,161.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

