Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 300 ($4.03), with a volume of 9708142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.25).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 350.
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.
