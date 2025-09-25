Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 77 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $271.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

