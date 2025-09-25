Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $342.68 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.63.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

