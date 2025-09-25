Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 3,395 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $97.70 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

