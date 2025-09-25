Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Strategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Strategy by 6,992.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Strategy by 7,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $18,836,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,227.24. This represents a 83.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.65 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $976,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and have sold 152,150 shares worth $62,847,251. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Strategy Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of Strategy stock opened at $323.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.55 and a 200 day moving average of $359.43. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.50 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.74) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.
Strategy Company Profile
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
Read More
