Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

AGG stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.