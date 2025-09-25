Ballentine Partners LLC Has $14.30 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of V stock opened at $338.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.19 and its 200-day moving average is $346.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.23 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
