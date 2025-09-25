Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $198.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.35. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $202.87.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.