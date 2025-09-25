Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $13.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,958 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,566,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,124,000 after purchasing an additional 165,149 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,371,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,000,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after purchasing an additional 433,786 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,364,000 after purchasing an additional 189,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,482,000 after acquiring an additional 84,033 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC stock opened at $67.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

