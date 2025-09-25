Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.28 and last traded at $109.16, with a volume of 214009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.80.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

