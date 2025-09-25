Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,002,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,162.7% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 105,905 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 118,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

