Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.72 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

