Avaii Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,592,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
