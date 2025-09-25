Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,423 iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

