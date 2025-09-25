Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Sells 50,672 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,672 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM opened at $46.13 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.